June brings one of the year’s most important astronomical events: the June solstice, a phenomenon that will officially mark the start of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere and bring about the longest days and shortest nights of all of 2026.

According to information released by NASA, the solstice will occur on Sunday, June 21, at 1:24 (Pacific time), when the Northern Hemisphere will reach its maximum number of hours of sunlight for the year.

When will the longest days of the year arrive

According to experts, during the days before and after June 21, the longest daylight hours of the year occur.

This means that sunrises and sunsets will occur at times close to their annual extremes, creating the shortest nights of 2026.

By contrast, in the Southern Hemisphere, the phenomenon is the opposite: the June solstice marks the beginning of astronomical winter and the arrival of the shortest days of the year.

Important information about the summer solstice that everyone should know

Although many believe the longest day is a consequence of the earliest sunrise, that is not actually the case.

NASA explains that the earliest sunrise of the year occurs a few days before the solstice, while the latest sunset is usually recorded several days later.

In addition, it is important to consider that, during these dates, the sky offers excellent opportunities to observe everything the night sky has to offer.