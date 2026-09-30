The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced to all taxpayers on September 25 that the update to its app is now available, replacing the previous version, IRS2Go, originally launched on January 18, 2011.

Simply called “IRS,” this new version of the app changes both the name and the functions available to users, which can be viewed in English and Spanish.

The authorities explained that the name change is because IRS2Go was originally created to conveniently monitor refunds in process from a phone. Now, the new version aims to broaden the possibilities and include more transactions.

What are the functions of the IRS application?

Once you log in or create an account from scratch, the following functions can be performed

Payments : an outstanding balance can now be paid, a payment can be scheduled, a payment plan can be set up, the history can be checked, etc.

Refunds : The status of the refund or return can still be checked

Records : access tax records that are in the history in order to download them

Notifications : receive notices and official letters

Information: update email and banking information

Both payments and obtaining information to file documents and checking the status of the refund can be done without logging in.

How to download the IRS application and who should not do it

Those who already have IRS2Go downloaded do not need to take any extra action, since the app itself updates automatically in the background. If the change did not occur, the update can be done manually through the Apple Store or Google Play, as appropriate.

To use the new functions, you will be asked to log in with ID.me and, once your identity has been verified, the new version will open.

If you have never installed the previous version and need to download it from scratch, the app must be downloaded from the aforementioned stores.

Requirements to be able to download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play

The app’s spec sheet specifies that it can be installed as long as you have the following versions

Apple Store

iPhone: requires iOS 15.1 or later

iPad: requires iPadOS 15.1 or later

iPod touch: requires iOS 15.1 or later

Google Play

Devices on which it is downloaded must have Android version 7.0 or later version

The federal agency says it is working on new functions to incorporate.