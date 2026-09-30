Keeping the vehicle registration up to date is an essential requirement for driving legally in California, as this is the official procedure for each car in the state to be properly listed with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

According to the statistics for 2025, California has a total of 25,742,093 registered vehicles.

In this context, renewing online is one of the most practical options for the millions of people who must carry out this procedure, but in order to do so through this channel, it is necessary to meet essential requirements.

Who is eligible for online vehicle registration renewal in California

In order to complete the procedure virtually, it is necessary

To have a credit card, a debit card, or a checking account

To know the last 5 digits of the vehicle’s VIN or its HIN

To have insurance for the vehicle or a vehicle that does not require insurance

The DMV already has registered information that the vehicle passed the smog certification

If these requirements are not met, it will be necessary to complete the process by another method.

How to complete the online registration process

The process is carried out through the DMV’s official website by clicking here and filling out the fields with the required information.

It is important that the fees imposed are paid within no more than 20 days. Otherwise, a late fee will be applied.

How long does it take to renew the registration if the process is completed online?

The processing time indicated for this type of procedure is approximately one week.

What should those who have changed their address do but still want to renew online

Renewing online is possible after an address change, but in these cases, it is recommended to wait 3 business days between the change and the time the online process is completed.

Important information for minors: those who cannot register their vehicle

Vehicle Code, DIV 6.5, Chapter 1 prohibits by law minors without a valid driver’s license from requesting, leasing, buying, or receiving a vehicle in their name as a gift, so in these cases, the process cannot be carried out by any means.