Running can offer important cardiovascular and mental health benefits, but the repetitive stress placed on the body can also increase the risk of injury, particularly during intensive training.

A 2024 study published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine examined injury patterns among 1,049 runners preparing for and participating in the New York City Marathon. Researchers found that 42.6% of the runners reported an injury during the training period or the race, with the foot and knee among the most commonly affected areas.

The research highlights how common injuries can be among marathon runners. More recently, sports medicine doctors, physical therapists, and running coaches interviewed by The New York Times identified several habits that can help runners reduce their risk of injury.

Build mileage gradually

Increasing your running distance too quickly can place more stress on the body than it can safely handle. Sports medicine experts recommend gradually increasing weekly mileage rather than making large jumps in training volume.

One general guideline cited by experts is to increase total weekly mileage by no more than 10% to 20%. Runners preparing for a marathon may also benefit from giving their bodies at least 12 to 16 weeks to adapt to the increased workload, particularly if they are new to the distance.

Keep easy runs at an easy pace

Not every training session needs to be intense. Experts recommend keeping most long runs at a genuinely easy pace, allowing runners to build aerobic endurance without constantly placing their bodies under high stress.

One practical way to measure the effort is the ability to maintain a conversation without struggling for breath. Runners training with a group or using fitness apps may feel pressure to increase their pace, but matching someone else’s speed is not necessarily appropriate for every workout.

Make time for rest and recovery

Rest is an important part of training because the body needs time to recover after physical stress. Experts recommend including recovery days rather than filling every day with demanding workouts.

Sleep is also part of recovery. According to sports medicine experts, adequate sleep can help the muscles and bones repair themselves and may also affect athletic performance.

Add strength training to your routine

Running alone does not necessarily develop all of the strength needed to support the body during training. Experts recommend strengthening the legs, glutes, and core to address weaknesses and improve stability.

Exercises such as squats, lunges, Romanian deadlifts, glute bridges, and planks can target these areas. A simple routine performed at least twice a week can be enough to complement running, with the difficulty gradually increasing over time.

Experts recommend several habits that can help runners reduce their risk of injury during training. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Do not ignore persistent pain

Continuing to train through recurring pain can allow a minor problem to become more serious. Experts recommend paying attention when discomfort persists or worsens during training rather than simply hoping it disappears.

Persistent pain can also affect a runner’s gait, potentially placing additional stress on other parts of the body. If pain continues or gets worse, sports medicine specialists recommend having it evaluated.

Use fitness trackers as a tool, not a coach

Running watches and fitness apps can help runners monitor distance, heart rate, and other training information. However, experts caution against relying exclusively on metrics such as a device’s “readiness score” to determine how hard to train.

Technology cannot account for every factor affecting performance and recovery, including weather, terrain, and other forms of physical or life stress. Experts recommend paying attention to how your body feels and adjusting training accordingly.