Quantum computing is a field that encompasses different disciplines and, although it is still under development, it has already achieved a milestone that could help solve a satellite problem affecting the entire world.

A team of physicists, led by Philip Walther of the University of Vienna, created a quantum photonic processor that uses individual particles of light to perform complex operations through compact optical hardware.

What is quantum computing and what is its goal?

Quantum computing is an area of computer science that uses principles of quantum mechanics to process information and solve certain problems that are too complex for traditional computers .

Its main goal is to address certain complex calculations in a much more efficient way than classical computing, particularly those related to:

The simulation of physical systems.

The analysis of large spaces of possibilities.

The identification of patterns.

Among its possible applications are chemistry and drug development, materials science, biology, and finance.

A quantum computer in space: How does it work and what was it used for?

According to the published research, the milestone consists of having successfully operated a programmable photonic quantum processor in space for the first time, installed aboard a nanosatellite in low Earth orbit.

The device was launched on June 23, 2025, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and was tested during its first months in orbit. It differs from other quantum machines by using photons to process information.

The experiment managed to generate, manipulate, and detect quantum light directly in orbit and observed a phenomenon known as two-photon interference, which showed that quantum states can be used as a processing resource even under the extreme conditions of space.

A breakthrough for quantum computing: Why is this advance important and what problem could it solve?

One of the current problems with satellites is the amount of information they generate. Normally, raw data must be sent to ground stations to be analyzed, but transmission capacity is limited and can create bottlenecks due to available bandwidth.

The possibility of incorporating quantum processing inside satellites aims to change this logic . Instead of transmitting all the information, the device could analyze it beforehand, select the relevant data, or perform certain calculations before sending them to Earth.

The challenges posed by quantum computing: What do the experts say?

The experiment also highlighted the obstacles this technology faces. Quantum systems are very sensitive to the external conditions to which they are exposed, and space is a particularly hostile environment.

According to the study, after launch three of the six photon detectors that had originally been installed stopped working. Despite this setback, the planned tests were completed.

To these technical challenges is added the global cybersecurity problem. Quantum computers that reach a sufficient level of development could compromise some algorithms that currently protect web pages, banking operations, passwords, and digital communications.