NASA confirmed through its official website the date of a unique astronomical event: a solar eclipse where day will turn into night for several minutes and it will not happen again for the next 157 years.

With a unique duration, experts say that a phenomenon like this will not happen again until the year 2184.

The longest solar eclipse of the century: how long it will last in total and who will be able to see it

According to NASA, this solar eclipse will have a total duration of 6 minutes and 23 seconds, although visibility will only be privileged in certain specific areas.

Some of the best places to enjoy the event are Álava and Euskadi in Spain, as well as the Nile Valley in Egypt.

In addition, the Iberian Peninsula and nearby areas will have the widest band to enjoy the event, while Africa, the rest of Europe, and the Middle East will have a partial view .

Due to the eclipse’s path, it will not be visible in Latin America.

When this astronomical event will occur

This event will take place on August 2, 2027 and will become the longest ever to occur during the 21st century.

One of the most notable effects will be the appearance of the “Baily’s beads”, flashes resulting from sunlight filtering through the valleys of the Moon. The “diamond ring” effect will also be visible, an effect where for a few seconds only a flash of light can be seen instead of the entire edge.