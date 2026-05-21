In the state of Maryland, the city of Cumberland, located in the west two and a half hours from Washington D.C., is looking for volunteers willing to move and is offering up to $20,000 in financial incentives to those who meet the requirements.

The Choose Cumberland program is aimed at people who already have remote work, existing local work, or a confirmed job offer in the area.

The plan is funded by the Maryland state Department of Housing and Community Development and by Cumberland’s municipal budget. Selected applicants must buy a home within the city limits within a maximum of six months and live in it as their primary residence for at least five consecutive years.

How much money does the program offer and how is it paid?

The relocation package is divided into two installments . The first is a cash payment of $10,000 at the time of closing the purchase.

The second is a supplement of up to an additional $10,000, delivered directly to an authorized contractor for renovations on an existing home or as a down payment to a lending institution for the purchase of a newly built house.

Both amounts are subject to taxes and the beneficiaries are solely responsible for that tax burden. If the participant leaves the city before completing the five years, they must return the money received to the municipality of Cumberland.

Who can apply and what are the requirements?

The program is open to people over 18 who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents (Green Card), who have full-time employment and who currently live outside Allegany County, Maryland. Those who already live in Cumberland are not eligible.

Main requirements

Be 18 years old or older

Be a U.S. citizen or Green Card holder

Have full-time employment (remote, local, or a new offer in the area)

Live outside Allegany County at the time of application

Not have a home under contract with a real estate agent

Be prequalified by a lending institution to buy a property

Applications are received and evaluated on an ongoing basis on Cumberland’s official website. Acceptance is not guaranteed, and the highest-scoring candidates may be called in for an interview before the final selection.