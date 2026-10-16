Elon Musk’s SpaceX is taking another step toward expanding Starlink Mobile in the United States and challenging a wireless market dominated by AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. An agreement to acquire radio spectrum licenses could help the company address one of satellite connectivity’s main limitations: delivering a more consistent signal in places where buildings and other structures interfere with communications.

The announcement marks a shift in Starlink’s strategy. The company has largely relied on its satellite network and partnerships with traditional wireless carriers to extend mobile connectivity. With this transaction, SpaceX aims to develop a service that combines satellite connections with terrestrial infrastructure.

What Starlink’s spectrum deal includes

SpaceX has agreed to buy a portfolio of low-band spectrum licenses in the 800 MHz band from investment firm Grain Management. The agreement covers up to 14 MHz of paired spectrum and is valued at approximately $8 billion.

Radio spectrum carries wireless signals between devices and communications networks. Lower-frequency bands offer an important advantage for mobile services: they can cover broad areas and penetrate walls and other obstacles more effectively than higher-frequency bands.

For Starlink Mobile, that capability could help improve connectivity indoors, where satellite signals may weaken as they encounter roofs, walls and other structures.

However, the agreement still requires final approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The transaction does not mean Starlink Mobile is already available nationwide or that SpaceX can immediately provide comprehensive mobile coverage across the country.

SpaceX has agreed to acquire low-band radio spectrum licenses to expand its mobile business.

How Starlink Mobile’s network could work

SpaceX plans to combine its satellite constellation with a terrestrial communications network. The goal is to use both technologies to expand connectivity and reduce the limitations of relying on either system alone.

The newly acquired low-band spectrum would complement the frequencies Starlink plans to use for satellite data transmission. SpaceX also envisions deploying radio equipment and antennas on towers, rooftops and other structures to strengthen its ground-based coverage.

The company has also announced that the FCC authorized an application related to the deployment of 15,000 satellites for Starlink Mobile. That decision marks another milestone for the project, although it does not eliminate the need to build terrestrial infrastructure or complete the regulatory process for the spectrum transaction.

SpaceX says this hybrid architecture will allow it to deliver broader mobile connectivity. The challenge will be turning that technical capability into a reliable service for everyday smartphone users.

Why AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile still have an advantage

The spectrum acquisition strengthens Starlink’s prospects of entering the mobile market, but it does not automatically put the company on equal footing with established carriers.

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile already operate terrestrial networks and have extensive antenna infrastructure, commercial partnerships, customer service systems and large subscriber bases. Building a comparable operation would require substantial investment and years of development.

Network performance also depends on more than coverage. Handling heavy traffic, maintaining stable connections in crowded urban areas and delivering consistent service inside buildings will be crucial to competing with established providers.

SpaceX still faces technical and commercial challenges before it can become a direct rival to the major wireless carriers. Acquiring spectrum is a significant step, but it does not guarantee a competitive nationwide network.