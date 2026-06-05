The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that during 2026, it will move forward with the full transition to electronic payments of federal benefits.

This measure applies to those who receive retirement benefits, disability benefits, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.

Federal legislation and Executive Order 14247 establish that federal benefits must be paid electronically. As a result, the Treasury Department continues to phase out paper checks, and the SSA expects to complete this process before the end of the year.

The procedure that all these Social Security beneficiaries must complete

The SSA urged those who still receive their payments by paper check to switch to an electronic method as soon as possible.

To do so, it will be necessary to

Create or sign in to a personal my Social Security account

Register a bank account to receive direct deposits

Another option is to ask the financial institution to send the banking details electronically to the SSA

Those who do not have a bank account can receive their benefits through Direct Express.

What happens if the change is not made before the transition ends

Since electronic payments will become the norm before the end of the year, those who do not adapt to this transition in time could see their payments temporarily suspended until the corresponding procedure is completed.

If you are in a special situation, you must request an exemption from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

In this context, the official recommendation is to switch as soon as possible to direct deposit or an electronic card to ensure that payments continue to be credited without delays.