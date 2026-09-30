The payment calendar shows that, during this month, payments will start in the second full week of October 2026.

The Social Security Administration confirmed the payment dates for all recipients in October 2026. As always, these benefits are paid every Wednesday, but each age group receives them in a different week.

The payment calendar shows that, during this month, payments will start in the second full week of October 2026.

The retirement benefits are issued on Wednesday based on birth-date ranges, but Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks are paid the first business day of each month.

Recipients born between the 1st and the 10th will receive Social Security payment on October 14th.

Recipients born between the 11th and 20th will receive their checks on October 21.

Those born between the 21st and 31st will be paid on Wednesday, October 28.

Recipients who began receiving benefits before May 1997 are scheduled to be paid on October 3.

The Social Security Administration's SSI payment schedule includes adjusted dates for October, November, December and January. Chat GPT

October schedule SSI payment for recipients

Supplemental Security Income is another type of benefit from the SSA for eligible recipients. These payments arrive on the first business day of the month, but if the date falls on a federal holiday or a weekend, the payment will be released on the business day before the original date.