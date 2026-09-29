Authorities confirmed that a beneficiary can still receive electronic payments deposited on a prepaid debit card by enrolling in the Direct Express program.

Since September 30, 2025, the Social Security Administration has stopped issuing paper check payments to all recipients. This change was a gradual transition, and in 2026, authorities have accelerated the shift to digital payments.

If you are an SSA beneficiary and have always received your payments as paper checks, it is really important to modify your payment method through your my Social Security account.

Switch to Electronic Payments: What beneficiaries need to know

According to the SSA official website, agents encourage every recipient to switch to electronic payments “as soon as possible.” This transition not only reduces the economic cost to the federal government, but also helps to reduce lost, stolen, altered, or returned undeliverable paper checks.

To switch the payment method, follow these steps:

Create or sign up for your personal my Social Security account.

Add your bank account information to receive your payment as a direct deposit.

You can also ask your financial institution to send your direct deposit information to Social Security electronically.

What happens if I don’t have a bank account?

Authorities confirmed that a beneficiary can still receive electronic payments deposited on a prepaid debit card by enrolling in the Direct Express program.

According to the SSA official website, agents encourage every recipient to switch to electronic payments “as soon as possible.” Chat GPT

What’s the difference between paper checks and electronic payments?