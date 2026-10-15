The Social Security Administration (SSA) continues with its October 2026 payment schedule, and next Wednesday, the 21st is when retirees and other beneficiaries whose birth date falls within the range established by the agency will be paid.

According to the official SSA schedule, payments are distributed on different dates depending on the type of benefit and, in certain cases, each beneficiary’s date of birth.

To check the dates corresponding to each benefit, beneficiaries can go to the SSA official payment schedule or access their personal my Social Security account to verify the schedule information and check other data related to their benefits.

Who gets Social Security on October 21, 2026

On Wednesday, October 21, retirement, survivors, and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries whose birth date falls between the 11th and the 20th of any month will be paid, provided they are included in the payment system established by the SSA for those who began receiving benefits after April 1997.

The SSA explains in its official guide on payment dates that deposits are distributed according to the beneficiary’s date of birth:

Second Wednesday of the month : people born between the 1st and the 10th.

Third Wednesday of the month : people born between the 11th and the 20th.

Fourth Wednesday of the month: people born between the 21st and the 31st.

In October, those dates correspond to the 14th, 21st and 28th, respectively. However, this schedule does not apply to all beneficiaries since those who were receiving or applied for Social Security before May 1, 1997 have a different schedule that is worth checking on the official SSA website.

The last Social Security payment day in October will be Wednesday, the 28th of that month. On that day, retirement, survivors, and SSDI beneficiaries who were born between the 21st and the 31st, within the corresponding Wednesday group, will be paid.

So that users can confirm their specific date, they can check the Social Security Administration’s official payment schedule or log in to their my Social Security account.