The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food assistance from the federal government, faces major changes starting in October that will affect millions of American recipients.

Under Trump’s Administration, more than three million people have lost SNAP assistance over the past year because of the signature tax and spending law. Nearly 1 million of these are children.

Every year in October, the government adjusts its monthly SNAP benefits to account for inflation, and these changes apply to all states.

“The Thrifty Food Plan (TFP) calculates the cost of a market basket for a family of four. TFP is an estimate by the U.S. Department of Agriculture of how much it costs to provide nutritious, low-cost meals for a household. Maximum allotments are calculated from this cost every June. The calculation takes economies of scale into account. Smaller households get slightly more per person than the four-person household. Households larger than four people get slightly less per person,” according to the Food and Nutrition Administration of the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

What are the major SNAP changes from October 2026 to 2027?

Starting October 1, 2026, SNAP benefits and income eligibility limits were adjusted for the new federal fiscal year. The changes include higher maximum monthly benefits, higher income limits, and an increase in the minimum benefit and certain deductions.

Higher maximum benefits : In the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum monthly benefit rises from $298 to $306 for one person and from $994 to $1,023 for a household of four.

Higher income limits : The gross monthly income limit increases from $1,696 to $1,729 for a one-person household and from $3,483 to $3,575 for a household of four.

Higher minimum benefit : The minimum monthly SNAP allotment for households of one or two people in the 48 states and D.C. increases from $24 to $25.

Higher standard deductions : The standard deduction for a household of one to three people increases from $209 to $217 in the 48 states and D.C.

Higher shelter deduction : The maximum excess shelter deduction increases from $744 to $789 in the 48 states and D.C.

Different amounts apply in some areas: Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have separate SNAP maximum allotments and income limits.

The changes include higher maximum monthly benefits, higher income limits, and an increase in the minimum benefit and certain deductions. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Who qualifies for SNAP under the new limits?

At the same time, because of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, some eligibility requirements will change. The major changes impact work requirements for most recipients through age 64 and also remove some benefits for noncitizens who don’t have a green card.

One of the main changes affects how SNAP is funded. States will now cover 75% of administrative costs, compared with the previous 50-50 split with the federal government, and could also be required to help pay for benefits based on their error rates.

Starting in October 2027, states with an error rate above 6% could have up to 15% of their total SNAP benefit costs shifted to them. The rate is based on both overpayments and underpayments.