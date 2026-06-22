An energy company in California confirmed payments of up to $1,800 for families that complete an online form before funds run out.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) extended its Match My Payment program, which matches customer payments on past-due bills dollar for dollar. The company allocated nearly $30 million for this new round of assistance.
Who can receive the $1,800?
The benefit combines two forms of aid: a match of up to $1,000 through Match My Payment and an additional credit of up to $800 through the REACH program. Together, both amounts allow households to reach the maximum of $1,800 per home.
Eligibility depends on household income and household size. A family of four that earns less than $132,000 a year may qualify for the benefit.
Depending on family size, these are the income limits to access the program:
- 1 to 2 people: up to $86,560.
- 3 people: up to $109,280.
- 4 people: up to $132,000.
- 5 people: up to $154,720.
- 6 people: up to $177,440.
- 7 people: up to $200,160.
- 8 people: up to $222,880.
How do you apply to collect the payment?
Interested families must verify their eligibility and complete the application through the official PG&E website. Each credited payment covers at least $50 on a past-due balance of $100 or more.
Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so the company recommends completing the process as soon as possible. Customers may receive several payments during the year while the program still has funds available.