An energy company in California confirmed payments of up to $1,800 for families that complete an online form before funds run out.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) extended its Match My Payment program, which matches customer payments on past-due bills dollar for dollar. The company allocated nearly $30 million for this new round of assistance.

Who can receive the $1,800?

The benefit combines two forms of aid: a match of up to $1,000 through Match My Payment and an additional credit of up to $800 through the REACH program. Together, both amounts allow households to reach the maximum of $1,800 per home.

Eligibility depends on household income and household size. A family of four that earns less than $132,000 a year may qualify for the benefit.

Depending on family size, these are the income limits to access the program:

1 to 2 people: up to $86,560.

3 people: up to $109,280.

4 people: up to $132,000.

5 people: up to $154,720.

6 people: up to $177,440.

7 people: up to $200,160.

8 people: up to $222,880.

How do you apply to collect the payment?

Interested families must verify their eligibility and complete the application through the official PG&E website. Each credited payment covers at least $50 on a past-due balance of $100 or more.

Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so the company recommends completing the process as soon as possible. Customers may receive several payments during the year while the program still has funds available.