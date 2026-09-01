The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that families with two children who qualify for the Child Tax Credit can receive up to $4,400 in tax credits. To access the benefit, completing Form 1040 is mandatory.

The amount corresponds to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which grants up to $2,200 for each qualifying child in tax year 2025. The credit is claimed together with Schedule 8812, the specific form for children and other dependents.

IRS Child Tax Credit: Who qualifies

The child must be under 17 years old at the end of the tax year and have a valid Social Security Number to work in the U.S. They must also have lived with the taxpayer for more than half the year.

The full credit applies to annual income of up to $200,000, or $400,000 in a joint return. Above that limit, the IRS grants a partial credit depending on income level.

Mandatory requirements to access the tax benefit

Be under 17 years old at the end of the tax year

Have a valid Social Security Number to work in the U.S.

Have lived with the taxpayer for more than half the year

Be listed as a dependent on the tax return

Be a U.S. citizen, national, or resident alien

How is it claimed, and what happens if the requirements are not met?

Families must complete Form 1040 and attach Schedule 8812 when filing. The IRS also offers the Interactive Tax Assistant to verify eligibility before filing the return.

Those who do not meet the requirements may qualify for the Credit for Other Dependents, of up to $500 per dependent. In addition, if the additional credit was claimed, the refund is not issued before mid-February.