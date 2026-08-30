The Government of Mexico confirmed what happens to people who receive the Pension for People with Disabilities when they reach a certain age. The modification is part of the Programs for Welfare scheme and establishes a pension change upon reaching 65 years.

According to the official information published on August 26, 2026, the entitled people who reach that age are no longer within the coverage range of the disability pension and become part of the Pension for Older Adults, subject to validation of their registration.

This change does not mean that the person is left without financial support. The Government states that enrollment in the new program is carried out automatically, in the two-month period in which the person is added to the new registry.

What happens to the Disability Pension upon turning 65

The Pension for People with Disabilities covers people with permanent disability within the age ranges established by the program. For adults who meet the coverage criteria, the benefit is maintained until one day before turning 65.

When reaching 65 years, the entitled person is no longer within the age range for this pension. After the corresponding validation, their registration is automatically incorporated into the registry of the Pension for Older Adults.

When the pension change takes place

The change does not require the person to start the entire process to request the support again. According to the official information, enrollment in the Pension for Older Adults is carried out automatically, subject to validation of the registration.

Enrollment takes place in the two-month period in which the person is added to the new registry. In this way, the change between the two programs is contemplated within the functioning of the Welfare pensions.

How much does each pension pay during 2026

During 2026, the Pension for People with Disabilities provides support of 3,300 pesos every two months, deposited directly and without intermediaries.

Once the person turns 65 years old and is added to the registry of the Pension for Older Adults, the corresponding amount during 2026 is 6,400 pesos every two months.

How does the coverage of the Disability Pension work before age 65

The coverage of the disability pension is not identical in all the states of the country. Before turning 65, the conditions depend on the place of residence and on the universalization agreements established by the program.

In the 24 states that have a universalization agreement, the pension covers people with permanent disability from 0 to 64 years.

In the eight remaining states, people from 0 to 29 years are part of the target population regardless of their place of residence. For those between 30 and 64 years, coverage is linked to certain municipalities or Indigenous, Afro-Mexican, or highly or very highly marginalized localities.

What beneficiaries turning 65 need to know

The main conditions established by the Programs for Welfare are: