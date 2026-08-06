The Social Security Administration (SSA) keeps published on its official website the 2026 payment schedule, which specifies the exact dates on which each beneficiary should receive their benefit.

The time of month when payments are made is closely related to each recipient’s birth date and the type of benefit they are receiving. However, the agency specifies that, in the event of certain coincidental calendar situations, the deposit day may be changed.

Although Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is paid every month on the first day, when the payment date falls on a weekend or a holiday , the benefit is paid on the last business day of the previous month.

As happened in July and previously in January and February, in October of this year SSI recipients will receive their November deposit early, on Friday, October 30.

This will happen because November 1 is Sunday and deposits are only made on business days.

The same will happen again in December, since the January deposit will be made on the 31st because the 1st is a federal holiday.

Important information that all SSA beneficiaries should review to avoid delays

The advice is for all beneficiaries to periodically verify that their bank details are up to date within the system of the Social Security Administration, especially those who previously received checks by mail and had to migrate to electronic payments.

An error in the registered account or outdated information can cause unnecessary delays and affect the arrival of the monthly benefit.

The authorities’ instruction in this case is to wait at least 3 additional days before making any claim, since the benefit could be deposited during this period.

If these dates pass and there is still no update, the instruction is to contact the authorities.