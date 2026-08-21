The Social Security Administration (SSA) keeps the requirements regarding age and credits that must be met in order to claim retirement benefits published on its official website.

In that sense, those who reach the minimum age in August or September and have already accumulated the 40 credits required in their record will be able to start collecting.

The new August and September retirees who will be able to receive their pension

Those who turn 62 and have accumulated 40 credits will already be eligible to claim their monthly Social Security benefits. However, it is essential to note that this type of retirement is known as “early retirement” and represents roughly 30% less than what would be received if one waits until full retirement age.

The full retirement age for those who turn 62 in 2026 is 67. If you want to receive the money without reductions, it will be necessary to wait until then to apply.

Who will receive the maximum that Social Security can pay

Although SSA allows this benefit to be claimed upon reaching 62, the benefit increases if you wait to collect even after full retirement age.

In that context, the maximum amount paid in each case will be granted only to those who waited until age 70 to file for retirement.

Important information for all future retirees

Even if you decide to wait until after age 62 to receive a larger benefit, it is essential to note that the time to enroll in Medicare is 3 months before turning 65.