The Internal Revenue Code (IRC) empowers the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to impose a levy on the bank account and associated cards to collect tax debts.

When this measure is taken, the funds existing in the account are frozen from the moment the order is received. However, the rules establish a 21-day period before final compliance is required.

This period is intended to give the taxpayer time to work out alternative arrangements with the IRS, to pay off the debt, or to notify possible errors.

IRS levy: what happens when this penalty is applied

IRS levies are generally delivered by mail and begin to run from the date and time they are received.

In the case of bank accounts, the available funds and associated cards are frozen at the moment the institution receives the levy.

In general, the measure does not affect the money deposited into the account after the date of the levy.

IRS gives 21 days to respond before blocking funds definitively

The IRC establishes a 21-day period for levies; if the time passes and no alternative arrangements were made or the debt was not paid, the funds will be taken to settle the outstanding balance.

“You can avoid a levy by filing your returns on time and paying taxes when they are due. If you need more time to file, you can request an extension,” the agency says.