Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick for keeping glass surfaces gleaming and restoring their shine, especially useful when you want, for example, to leave shower screens looking like new.

This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, eliminate marks, and all kinds of stubborn stains.

Mixing baking soda and toothpaste: what it is recommended for

This mixture is especially beneficial for

Removing stains and dirt stuck on glass

Cleaning fingerprints and smudges

Making it easier to remove grease residue

Adding shine

Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or tables with glass tops

How to prepare this cleaning trick using baking soda and toothpaste

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda

A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white

Ideally, you mix both ingredients until they form a smooth paste. The thickness of the mixture can be adjusted by adding or removing water.

How to put the baking soda and toothpaste mixture into practice

The steps to take advantage of this mixture are

Apply a small amount to a soft sponge

Rub the glass in a circular motion

Let it sit for one or two minutes

Remove the excess with a damp cloth

Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from your face.