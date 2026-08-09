The New York City Department of Finance details on its official website which fines apply for failing to comply with the current law when parking.

It is important to note that the fines imposed by the authorities also include an additional surcharge, which is attributed to the New York State Criminal Justice system.

New York will fine drivers who have parked longer in these areas

In the city there are parking zones where the maximum allowed time that a driver can remain in their vehicle is specifically set, and when it is not respected, severe fines are imposed.

According to what is stated in the current regulations, parking for longer than the maximum allowed can mean a fine that, for the entire area of Manhattan 96th St. southward equals 65 dollars, while for all other areas the fine is 60 dollars.

The surcharge added to all people who receive these fines

For its part, the New York State Criminal Justice system adds 15 dollars to each penalty that is issued.

Those who want to consult the complete list of parking penalties currently in effect in the city can check this link.