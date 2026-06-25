Houston, New York, and Miami are among the cities most chosen by international travelers who want to visit the United States as tourists, since each of them has major airports and attractions.

In that context, although having a valid passport is essential to be able to enter the United States, there are other essential requirements that all future visitors must take into account to avoid problems with immigration authorities and airlines.

Houston, New York, and Miami will ban entry to those who do not comply with this passport rule

In addition to an up-to-date document, the passport must be in good physical condition to be considered valid for travel.

Those copies that show severe damage, stains, or any other unofficial markings on the data page will not be accepted.

It is also important to consider that the United States requires a validity of 6 months beyond the period of stay as a basic requirement. However, CBP keeps the list of countries that are exempt from complying with this regulation updated on its official website. In the case of these nations, they only need to present a valid passport at the time of their stay. The Latin American ones are:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Haiti

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Dominican Republic

Uruguay

Venezuela

The complete and updated list of countries that do not need to follow this rule can be consulted by clicking here.

Houston, New York and Miami will ban entry to those who do not comply with this rule of the U.S. visa

On the other hand, the U.S. visa must not only be up to date but also be in perfect physical condition.

“If your visa has been damaged in any way, you will have to apply for a new visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad," the State Department tells all applicants.

In this regard, it is important to never remove a valid visa from the passport in which it was issued, because at that moment it automatically loses all validity and cannot be used for travel.

Other aspects that all authorities will take into consideration

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as