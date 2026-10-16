The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States has an online site that taxpayers can access to carry out tax procedures in a practical way.

To use this type of service, it is necessary to have an ID.me account, which will allow the person to log in and access their tax information as many times as they wish.

What is needed to create an IRS account and who can do it

According to the official information, it will be necessary to have an ID.me account in order to access IRS online services.

It is important to note that only those who are 18 years old or older may create an account.

ID.me is the partner used by government agencies and companies to verify digital identity and confirm that the person logging in is really the account holder.

To use it, it will be necessary to have:

An email address

A unique 8-character password

multifactor authenticator

If you have everything specified above, the steps to create the account are:

Select the service or account needed

Click on “ create a wallet ”

Enter the personal email address

Confirm the email address in the inbox

Set up multifactor authentication

Verify identity (a Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and a valid government-issued photo ID will be needed.

For which procedures is it necessary to create this account

The IRS online service, which requires ID.me, is used so that taxpayers can:

Access their tax records.

Make and schedule payments, as well as view payment history and pending payments.

Check the balance due by tax year.

Submit IRS forms.

Manage profile options.

View different authorizations.

In addition, IRS has its own application that recently changed its name and features. It stopped being IRS2Go and is now called IRS, available for Apple and Android. Those who want to use it will also need an ID.me account.