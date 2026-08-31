People who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and also work must keep the Social Security Administration updated about their earnings. The agency requires beneficiaries to report their wages each month because income can affect the amount of their SSI payment.

Failing to report earnings accurately and on time can lead to incorrect payments, including overpayments that recipients may have to repay. The Social Security Administration has also reminded SSI recipients that there is a monthly deadline for reporting wages.

When SSI recipients must report their wages

SSI recipients must report their monthly wages no later than the 10th day of the following month. For example, wages received during August must be reported by September 10.

The SSA recommends reporting wages earlier, preferably during the first six days of the month. The agency says early reporting can help prevent incorrect SSI payments.

Failing to report earnings accurately and on time can lead to incorrect payments, including overpayments that recipients may have to repay.

The deadline applies even when the amount earned changes from one month to another. Beneficiaries must report changes in their monthly gross wages, including increases or decreases in earnings, as well as starting or stopping a job.

Why reporting wages matters for SSI payments

SSI is a needs-based program for people who have limited income and resources and are disabled, blind, or age 65 or older. Because eligibility and payment amounts depend partly on income, earnings from work can affect the monthly benefit.

Reporting wages allows the SSA to calculate the correct SSI payment. If earnings are not reported, the agency could pay too much, creating an overpayment that the recipient may later have to repay. On the other hand, failing to report changes can also result in a beneficiary receiving less than they are entitled to.

The SSA says it may also impose a penalty for failing to report a change on time. Depending on the circumstances, the penalty can reduce an SSI payment by $25 to $100 for each failure to report.

How to report SSI wages to Social Security

SSI recipients have several ways to report their wages. They can use their personal my Social Security account, the SSA Mobile Wage Reporting app, or the automated telephone wage reporting system at 1-866-772-0953.

When reporting wages, beneficiaries generally need information from their pay stubs, including the gross amount paid, pay dates, and pay-period information. Gross wages refer to earnings before taxes or other deductions are taken out.

Some recipients may also have their wage information reported automatically through the SSA’s Payroll Information Exchange. However, the agency says beneficiaries should continue reporting their wages themselves until they receive notice that Social Security is receiving the information through that system.