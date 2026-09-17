In the United States, the Social Security Administration confirmed that people who qualify and retire at age 67 —the full retirement age— can collect up to US$50,484 a year. The amount is deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts in monthly payments of up to US$4,207.

The figure corresponds to the full retirement age set by the agency for 2026. Retiring before that age permanently reduces the monthly payment, while waiting longer increases it.

How much do retirees receive at 67?

Those who retire exactly at age 67 —the full retirement age in 2026— can access a monthly payment of up to US$4,207, which is equivalent to US$50,484 per year. That is the reference amount for this age, although not all beneficiaries qualify for the maximum cap.

The total benefit range goes from a minimum of US$2,969 per month for those who retire at 62 years old to a maximum of US$5,181 per month for those who wait until age 70 or older. The final amount depends on each worker’s earnings history.

How is the payment deposited into the bank account?

Social Security transfers the benefit directly to the account holder’s bank account once a month, not as a lump sum. The sum of those twelve deposits is what makes up the annual total of up to US$50,484 for those who retire at 67.