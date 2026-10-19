Among the warning signs that appear on roads and streets in the United States there is one that often raises doubts: a yellow diamond with a large black “Y” in the center.

It is not a decoration or a minor indication: it warns that, farther ahead, the road divides into two.

What the traffic sign with a black “Y” on a yellow background means

The sign warns that, a few meters farther ahead, the road on which you are traveling splits: the single road opens into two branches that go in different directions, forming a “Y”-shaped intersection.

In other words, a point is coming where you will have to choose which of the two sides to continue on, instead of going straight ahead.

The shape of the letter itself sums it up: the stroke coming up from below represents the road being traveled, and the two that open upward, the branches between which a choice will have to be made.

Because of its color and shape, it belongs to the group of preventive or warning signs, which in the United States are identified by the yellow diamond and black symbols. In the country’s official signage system it is classified as W2-5, among the signs that anticipate intersections.

Why it is important to recognize it

The value of this sign lies in allowing time to decide. Arriving at a fork without anticipating it, at night, with poor visibility or in an unfamiliar area, forces you to choose at the last moment, and that is where abrupt maneuvers appear: sudden braking, sudden lane changes or improper crossings so as not to miss the correct branch.

By warning in advance, the sign makes it possible to slow down and make the decision with room to spare. That is why, although it may seem like a simple indication, it is one of the warnings that help prevent accidents at points where the road splits.