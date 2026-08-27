On various roads around the world, thousands of drivers often see a yellow sign with a black cross, most of the time without knowing what it means.

The traffic signs found on roads are intended to warn the driver about something that could surprise them, such as intersections, road detours, curves, or bridges. The goal is for the driver to slow down and be more attentive to what is ahead.

Traffic signs: what they are used for

Preventive traffic signs are divided into two groups: those that aim to warn about the physical conditions of the road and those that mark risk zones.

Often, most are intended to make the driver change speed or pay more attention while driving because of the risk of accidents. In the case of sharp curves, for example, it is necessary to maintain control of the steering wheel.

Traffic signs with a black cross and yellow background: what they mean

In the United States, this sign is known as “W2-1″ (Cross Road Warning sign) and warns of an upcoming crossroads. That is, in a few meters, there will be a road crossing where vehicles may come from more than one direction, something that represents an area of maximum danger.

When a driver approaches a crossroads, it is recommended to gradually reduce speed and increase attention to the surroundings, since one must be alert to pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, as well as other vehicles.