Florida drivers registering certain vehicles for the first time could face an additional $225 fee under state law. The charge is established by Florida Statutes Section 320.072 and applies to specified initial registration applications.

The fee is separate from other registration costs and is not a recurring $225 charge for every renewal. The law also establishes circumstances in which the fee does not apply.

When does Florida charge the $225 fee?

The $225 fee applies to certain initial applications for vehicle registration in Florida. The statute specifically establishes the charge for vehicles falling within the categories referenced in the law.

This means the fee is generally associated with the first registration of a qualifying vehicle, rather than with the regular annual renewal of an existing registration.

Who would have to pay it?

The law applies the fee to certain vehicles classified under the registration categories identified in Section 320.08(2), (3), and (9)(c) and (d).

Because the charge depends on the vehicle and the type of registration involved, not every Florida driver registering a vehicle will necessarily owe the $225 fee.

The charge is tied to the initial registration application and does not apply to every vehicle or every renewal.

Is the $225 fee charged every year?

No. The statute describes the charge as a fee for the initial application for registration. It should therefore not be presented as a $225 annual renewal fee.

Florida law also provides exceptions and exemptions from the fee in specified circumstances. Drivers should check whether their vehicle and registration situation fall within one of those categories before assuming the charge applies.