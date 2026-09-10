In the United States, all applicants for Real ID driver’s licenses must meet the common mandatory minimum requirements at the federal level for their issuance to be authorized.

In this sense, citizens of Los Angeles, San Antonio, El Paso, Miami or any other city who wish to obtain this card will have to ensure that they can comply with all the documents requested by the different agencies.

Without this document, the Real ID driver’s license cannot be processed

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) one of the essential requirements to obtain this document is to present proof that one has a Social Security number (SNN).

To meet this requirement, the following documents can be brought

Social Security card

W-2 form

SSA-1099 form

1099 form issued by entities other than Social Security

Pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and Social Security number

Social Security card

This step allows the person’s identity to be verified before the license is issued.

Other documents that must be presented to obtain this driver’s license

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) specifies that the following will also be requested

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two proofs of primary residence

Legal status in the United States

It is essential to note that additional requirements may be required in each state, so the advice is to verify that all necessary documents are gathered before going to the office to avoid any delay or rejection.

What makes this driver’s license different from others offered by the United States

This card meets all the security criteria established by the Real ID Act, so it is accepted for different official uses such as

Entering certain federal facilities

Accessing nuclear power plants

Boarding commercial flights regulated by the federal government

For this reason, it is one of the most widely used documents when boarding domestic flights and complying with TSA checks.