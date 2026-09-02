In the United States, the official holiday calendar includes a total of 11 holidays intended to commemorate events of national and international significance.

During these days, customers of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, City Bank, and the rest of the banks in the country must keep in mind that all branches have lowered their shutters and ceased all in-person service, so in-person procedures will have to wait until activity is restored.

In this context, the next holiday will take place on Monday, September 7, so Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will remain without banking activity.

Why are banks closed for 72 straight hours in September

After Saturday and Sunday without activity, the branches will also remain closed next Monday, September 7, because Labor Day is celebrated nationwide.

“In 1882, the first American unions proposed creating a holiday to recognize workers’ contribution to the country. In 1894, Congress declared the first Monday in September a federal holiday,” says USA.gov.

Which are the only transactions that will be allowed during these 72 hours

It is important to note that, despite the suspension of in-person service, the different ATMs of the banks will maintain their usual operation to carry out basic transactions such as cash withdrawals, balance inquiries, transfers, etc.

On the other hand, the online services of the banks also remain active, although it is advisable to check the website in each case to find out which services will be available and which could experience delays.