The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) will continue with the October payment schedule for 2026 this week. Wednesday, October 21, will be a key date for retirees and other beneficiaries who receive their monthly benefits, as a new round of deposits will be made that day.

The payment date depends mainly on the birth date of the person whose work history is used to calculate the benefit. That is why payments do not reach all beneficiaries at the same time, since the SSA distributes regular benefits on different Wednesdays of the month, according to the group each person belongs to.

After the October 21 deposits, the schedule includes one final round of regular payments on Wednesday, October 28.

Who gets Social Security on Wednesday, October 21, 2026?

On Wednesday, October 21, Social Security beneficiaries whose date of birth falls between the 11th and the 20th of any month will be paid, as long as they are included in the payment system based on the Wednesday schedule.

This group may include people who receive:

Retirement benefits : workers who qualify to receive Social Security benefits.

Disability benefits (SSDI) : people who meet the requirements to receive disability benefits based on their work history.

Survivors’ benefits: eligible family members of deceased workers, according to the program rules.

The SSA organizes payment dates according to the birth date of the worker whose record determines the benefit. For those who began receiving benefits as of May 1997, the usual schedule is as follows:

Born from the 1st to the 10th : the second Wednesday of the month.

Born from the 11th to the 20th : third Wednesday of the month.

Born from the 21st to the 31st: fourth Wednesday of the month.

However, those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 usually get paid on the 3rd of each month, with adjustments when applicable. There are also special rules for those who receive both Social Security and SSI.

When will the last Social Security payment of October be, and who will receive it?

The last regular Social Security payment scheduled for October 2026 will be on Wednesday, October 28. On that date, beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st of any month who are part of the Wednesday payment schedule will be paid.

The date corresponds to the fourth monthly round of deposits for retirement, disability, and survivors beneficiaries who follow this schedule. In this way, those who do not receive their benefits on October 21 should check whether their payment date is scheduled for the following Wednesday.