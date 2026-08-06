The WiFi router is one of the few devices in the home that remains running without interruption throughout the day.

In many cases, it even stays active during hours when no one is using the internet connection.

For that reason, some technology experts recommend changing that routine and spending a few seconds on a practice that could help the equipment work better in the long term.

Why do they recommend turning off WiFi at night?

Experts explain that the modem and the router work continuously, processing connections and generating heat even when internet use is minimal.

Turning them off during rest hours allows the equipment to stop working temporarily and reduces accumulated operating time, which can help avoid a constant overload of its electronic components.

What is it for to turn off the router while sleeping?

Among the main benefits highlighted by specialists are:

Reducing overload on the modem and the router.

Reducing wear on electronic components.

Promoting more stable operation.

Automatically restarting some internal processes when it is turned back on.

Slightly reducing the household’s electricity consumption.

Although the energy savings are usually small, letting the equipment rest can be beneficial for extending its useful life.

Is it necessary to turn it off every night?

There is no technical requirement to do so.

Manufacturers design these devices to remain on for long periods. However, many specialists consider that turning them off for a few hours when no one is using the connection can be a good preventive maintenance practice.

Those who work overnight, use smart devices, or need to keep security cameras connected probably should leave the router running permanently.

What other recommendations help take care of the modem?

In addition to turning it off occasionally, experts advise:

Place it in a well-ventilated area.

Avoid covering it with objects.

Keep it away from heat sources.

Restart it periodically when it shows connection failures.

Install the firmware updates recommended by the manufacturer.

Does turning off WiFi improve internet speed?

Turning off the router at night does not directly increase the contracted speed, but it can help the equipment work more stably by restarting internal processes.

If the connection has frequent problems, a restart is usually one of the first technical recommendations before contacting the service provider.