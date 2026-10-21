The Blatnik Bridge, which connects the cities of Superior, in Wisconsin, and Duluth, in Minnesota, will be replaced through an infrastructure project whose estimated total cost amounts to $1.815 billion. The work seeks to improve safety and modernize a connection used daily by thousands of drivers.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the bridge carries an average of 33,000 vehicles per day and is an important connection for passenger and freight transport between both states.

The project began to be developed several years ago and received more than US$1 billion in federal funding during 2024. Minnesota and Wisconsin are also contributing resources to carry out the replacement of the structure, inaugurated in 1961.

When will the Blatnik Bridge between Wisconsin and Minnesota close?

According to the official schedule, work began in stages in September 2026, while the complete closure of the bridge is scheduled for March 2027.

The interruption of traffic would last approximately four or five years, during which the current structure will be demolished and its replacement built.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the project includes the following stages:

2026 and 2027: Completion of the design and progress on the first works.

March 2027: Scheduled closure of the bridge and start of demolition work.

Until 2031: Continuation of construction work on the new structure.

2032: Completion of complementary works, cleanup, and landscaping.

The dates correspond to the schedule planned by the authorities and may change during the execution of the project.

What will change for drivers during the bridge closure?

The closure of the Blatnik Bridge will force changes to the usual routes between Duluth and Superior.

According to the official update published on October 15, 2026, traffic will be diverted to the Bong Bridge, another connection between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

This change will affect drivers who use the Blatnik Bridge for their daily commute, as well as commercial transport traveling between both cities.

The authorities are also working on street improvements and access points to prepare alternative routes before the closure.

Changes in public transport routes

The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) will also modify some of its services when the closure begins.

Among the main changes announced are:

Route 110 : will no longer use the Blatnik Bridge and will instead run over the Bong Bridge.

Route 210: will alter its route to cover sectors in northern Superior.

Routes 111 and 211: will continue operating, although they could experience schedule adjustments.

Shuttle service in Duluth: a route will be enabled between the city’s transportation center and Garfield Avenue.

These changes aim to maintain connections between both cities during the years that the works last.

What will the new Blatnik Bridge be like?

The new bridge will retain the function of connecting Wisconsin and Minnesota, but will incorporate improvements aimed at increasing safety and facilitating traffic.

According to the information released by MnDOT, the structure will have four traffic lanes, full shoulders, and a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists.

It will also include modifications to allow the passage of large vehicles and improve the protection of the structure against vessel traffic.

The goal is to replace a bridge that has been in operation for more than six decades and ensure a more modern connection between Duluth and Superior.