The U.S. government will enable special passport fairs with no additional fee in June for the service of accepting applications. The events are available in multiple states and in Puerto Rico and are aimed at first-time applicants, minors, and people required to apply in person with Form DS-11.

The fairs operate during extended hours —evenings and weekends— at post offices, libraries, and courthouses. The measure seeks to expand access to the process for those who cannot appear on regular business days and hours.

What are passport fairs and who can apply without an extra fee?

The events are organized by facilities authorized by the State Department that open outside their usual hours. In some cases, passport agencies themselves participate and also accept renewals.

The free benefit applies to the application acceptance fee that these facilities normally charge. The official passport cost does not change. New applicants, children under 16, and those required to apply in person benefit from it.

Where and when are passport fairs held in June?

The schedule covers several weeks in June with locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, Iowa, and Puerto Rico, among others. Some fairs require an appointment; others allow walk-in service.

Confirmed dates and locations

Date City Estate Appointment required Wed 3/6 Whiting NJ Yes Thur 4/6 Camillus NY No Thur 4/6 Yorktown Heights NY No Sat 6/6 Birmingham AL No Sat 6/6 Kalamazoo MI No Sat 6/6 Fairfield OH No Sat 6/6 Katy TX Yes Tue 9/6 Crescent IA No Tue 9/6 Mount Arlington NJ Yes Wed 10/6 Brielle NJ No Wed 10/6 Manville NJ No Thur 11/6 Aibonito PR No Thur 11/6 Mayagüez PR Yes Fri 12/6 Mayagüez PR Yes Sat 13/6 Aguadilla PR Yes Mon 15/6 Lake Katrine NY Yes Tue 16/6 New Hyde Park NY Yes Tue 16/6 San Juan PR No Thur 18/6 Deerfield IL No Sat 20/6 Brownsville TX No Tue 23/6 White Plains NY No Wed 24/6 Great Neck NY Yes Thur 25/6 Westminster CA Yes Sat 27/6 Riverside CA No Sat 27/6 Katy TX Yes