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The U.S. government will enable special passport fairs with no additional fee in June for the service of accepting applications. The events are available in multiple states and in Puerto Rico and are aimed at first-time applicants, minors, and people required to apply in person with Form DS-11.

The fairs operate during extended hours —evenings and weekends— at post offices, libraries, and courthouses. The measure seeks to expand access to the process for those who cannot appear on regular business days and hours.

Documents.Confirmed measure | United States will ban entry to people who have a passport in this condition

What are passport fairs and who can apply without an extra fee?

The events are organized by facilities authorized by the State Department that open outside their usual hours. In some cases, passport agencies themselves participate and also accept renewals.

The U.S. government will enable special passport fairs with no additional fee in June for the service of accepting applications. Image: Shutterstock.

The free benefit applies to the application acceptance fee that these facilities normally charge. The official passport cost does not change. New applicants, children under 16, and those required to apply in person benefit from it.

Where and when are passport fairs held in June?

The schedule covers several weeks in June with locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, Iowa, and Puerto Rico, among others. Some fairs require an appointment; others allow walk-in service.

Confirmed dates and locations

DateCityEstateAppointment required
Wed 3/6WhitingNJYes
Thur 4/6CamillusNYNo
Thur 4/6Yorktown HeightsNYNo
Sat 6/6BirminghamALNo
Sat 6/6KalamazooMINo
Sat 6/6FairfieldOHNo
Sat 6/6KatyTXYes
Tue 9/6CrescentIANo
Tue 9/6Mount ArlingtonNJYes
Wed 10/6BrielleNJNo
Wed 10/6ManvilleNJNo
Thur 11/6AibonitoPRNo
Thur 11/6MayagüezPRYes
Fri 12/6MayagüezPRYes
Sat 13/6AguadillaPRYes
Mon 15/6Lake KatrineNYYes
Tue 16/6New Hyde ParkNYYes
Tue 16/6San JuanPRNo
Thur 18/6DeerfieldILNo
Sat 20/6BrownsvilleTXNo
Tue 23/6White PlainsNYNo
Wed 24/6Great NeckNYYes
Thur 25/6WestminsterCAYes
Sat 27/6RiversideCANo
Sat 27/6KatyTXYes

Those who do not find a nearby location can use the official search tool at iafdb.travel.state.gov to locate facilities with extended hours or weekend service.