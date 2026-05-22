En esta noticia
The U.S. government will enable special passport fairs with no additional fee in June for the service of accepting applications. The events are available in multiple states and in Puerto Rico and are aimed at first-time applicants, minors, and people required to apply in person with Form DS-11.
The fairs operate during extended hours —evenings and weekends— at post offices, libraries, and courthouses. The measure seeks to expand access to the process for those who cannot appear on regular business days and hours.
What are passport fairs and who can apply without an extra fee?
The events are organized by facilities authorized by the State Department that open outside their usual hours. In some cases, passport agencies themselves participate and also accept renewals.
The free benefit applies to the application acceptance fee that these facilities normally charge. The official passport cost does not change. New applicants, children under 16, and those required to apply in person benefit from it.
Where and when are passport fairs held in June?
The schedule covers several weeks in June with locations in New York, New Jersey, Texas, California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, Iowa, and Puerto Rico, among others. Some fairs require an appointment; others allow walk-in service.
Confirmed dates and locations
|Date
|City
|Estate
|Appointment required
|Wed 3/6
|Whiting
|NJ
|Yes
|Thur 4/6
|Camillus
|NY
|No
|Thur 4/6
|Yorktown Heights
|NY
|No
|Sat 6/6
|Birmingham
|AL
|No
|Sat 6/6
|Kalamazoo
|MI
|No
|Sat 6/6
|Fairfield
|OH
|No
|Sat 6/6
|Katy
|TX
|Yes
|Tue 9/6
|Crescent
|IA
|No
|Tue 9/6
|Mount Arlington
|NJ
|Yes
|Wed 10/6
|Brielle
|NJ
|No
|Wed 10/6
|Manville
|NJ
|No
|Thur 11/6
|Aibonito
|PR
|No
|Thur 11/6
|Mayagüez
|PR
|Yes
|Fri 12/6
|Mayagüez
|PR
|Yes
|Sat 13/6
|Aguadilla
|PR
|Yes
|Mon 15/6
|Lake Katrine
|NY
|Yes
|Tue 16/6
|New Hyde Park
|NY
|Yes
|Tue 16/6
|San Juan
|PR
|No
|Thur 18/6
|Deerfield
|IL
|No
|Sat 20/6
|Brownsville
|TX
|No
|Tue 23/6
|White Plains
|NY
|No
|Wed 24/6
|Great Neck
|NY
|Yes
|Thur 25/6
|Westminster
|CA
|Yes
|Sat 27/6
|Riverside
|CA
|No
|Sat 27/6
|Katy
|TX
|Yes
Those who do not find a nearby location can use the official search tool at iafdb.travel.state.gov to locate facilities with extended hours or weekend service.