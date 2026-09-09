Living in Hawaii without paying rent may sound impossible given the cost of housing on the islands, but one unusual opportunity offers accommodation in exchange for 20 hours of work per week.

The opportunity is available at Selah’s Pig Sanctuary in Keaau, on Hawaii’s Big Island. The sanctuary is looking for people to participate in its internship program, with housing provided as part of the arrangement. The accommodation is valued at approximately $1,000 per month and includes electricity, Wi-Fi and basic amenities.

However, this is not a free vacation in paradise. Participants are expected to contribute their time and help with the daily operation of the sanctuary.

What do you have to do to live in Hawaii?

Those selected for the program are expected to work approximately 20 hours per week. The schedule is flexible, and the sanctuary prefers commitments lasting between three and six months.

The work involves caring for rescued pigs and helping maintain the sanctuary. Tasks can include:

Feeding and providing water to the pigs.

Performing basic health checks.

Cleaning pens, beds and shelters.

Helping with fences, gardening and composting.

Participating in animal enrichment and socialization.

Assisting with emergency-preparedness activities.

Supporting community activities and tours.

The position involves physical and outdoor work, so applicants should be prepared for more than simply spending time around animals in a tropical setting.

Do you need previous animal-care experience?

Previous experience in farming, veterinary work or animal shelters is preferred, but it is not required.

The sanctuary says it is looking for people who are responsible, proactive and comfortable working in a rural environment. Applicants are also asked about their reasons for joining the program and what they hope to gain from the experience.

The opportunity is available at Selah’s Pig Sanctuary in Keaau, on Hawaii’s Big Island. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The application also includes questions about whether candidates have a driver’s license and whether they have previously lived in a community setting.

Is housing really free?

The accommodation is the main benefit offered through the program. The current listing values the housing at approximately $1,000 per month, with basic utilities and Wi-Fi included.

But participants will still have other expenses.

Anyone considering the opportunity should budget for:

Travel to Hawaii.

Food.

Transportation.

Personal expenses.

Any costs not covered by the accommodation.

In other words, the arrangement eliminates the cost of rent, but it does not mean that every living expense is covered.

What about people coming from outside the United States?

International applicants need to pay particular attention to immigration requirements before traveling.

A visitor visa does not allow someone to work in the United States. Anyone outside the country should therefore verify whether their immigration status permits participation in this type of program before making travel arrangements.

How can you apply?

The opportunity is listed on Idealist, and the current posting gives January 1, 2027 as its end date, with placements occurring on an ongoing basis. Applicants are required to submit a résumé and explain why they want to live and work at the sanctuary.