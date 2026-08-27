A new round of heavy rain and storms will take place in different areas of the eastern United States today Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28.

The risk of severe weather and flash flooding will arrive along with rainfall capable of causing serious travel disruptions.

According to current projections, the most intense systems could bring strong wind gusts and intense downpours, with the Northeast and the Atlantic coast being the areas of greatest risk.

Alert for heavy rain and flooding today, Thursday the 27th, in all these areas

According to experts at AccuWeather, today Thursday, downpours will extend from eastern New York to central Carolinas and Georgia.

By late afternoon and evening, severe storms will have a greater chance of being concentrated in the following areas

New York

Philadelphia

Baltimore

Washington D.C.

The Interstate 81 corridor, from Virginia to New York

In this case, the main risks will be damaging wind gusts over 70 km/h and possible flooding.

Friday the 28th: where the new storms will take place

On this day, the strong storms will concentrate in the central and southern Atlantic coast, with conditions capable of affecting

Washington D.C.

Richmond, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

These storms can cause travel disruptions and intense episodes of severe weather. The advice is always to stay alert to weather updates in case there are important changes that need to be known.