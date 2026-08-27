En esta noticia Driver’s licenses will be suspended for these reasons

The Permanent Driver’s License in Mexico City (CDMX) was reactivated in November 2024 and has since established itself as a significant benefit for motorists by eliminating the need for periodic renewals. However, this permit, although it does not expire, is subject to definitive cancellation by the Mobility Secretariat (SEMOVI) if the driver commits serious offenses.

Despite its “permanent” status, the city authority reserves the right to revoke the driver’s license in the face of serious violations of the Traffic Regulations in order to ensure road safety.

Driver’s licenses will be suspended for these reasons

The SEMOVI has the authority to cancel the permits of those drivers who are involved in traffic incidents that cause serious injuries or the death of a person.

Likewise, the offense of driving under the influence of alcoholic or narcotic substances, as well as the accumulation of penalties from the “Drive Without Alcohol” program, are considered highly serious.

These actions pose a latent danger to the lives of others and serve as immediate grounds for the removal of the document. The permanent cancellation of the driver’s license may also be implemented by virtue of:

One of the most serious causes for the definitive cancellation of the license is directly linked to traffic accidents that result in fatal consequences.

The reasons why driver’s licenses will be suspended

There are additional reasons that affect the validity of the permanent driver’s license, such as the submission of false information or documents during the application process. This situation is classified as a cause for immediate and irreversible cancellation.

It is essential that motorists who hold a permanent driver’s license understand that, in most cases of revocation for these serious offenses, it is not possible to apply for the permit again.

On the other hand, SEMOVI oversees the physical fitness of drivers; if chronic illnesses or conditions that significantly affect the ability to drive safely are present, the authority may require medical or driving tests and, if necessary, proceed with cancellation.

Until when can the permanent driver’s license be processed in CDMX?

According to the official information provided by the Mobility Secretariat, the program to obtain this document will be in effect throughout 2026.

Those interested in accessing this benefit must meet certain administrative and criminal restrictions before starting their application.

To issue the document, it is essential to consider the following:

Not having been sanctioned more than once by the “Drive Without Alcohol” program.

Not having convictions for traffic-related crimes.

The process will cost $1,500.00 pesos and will require the submission of original and copy documents, such as official identification, proof of address in CDMX or the State of Mexico, a payment reference, and a scheduled appointment.