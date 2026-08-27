The official calendar of federal holidays includes a total of 11 holidays observed, where year after year, routine activities are paused to commemorate national anniversaries of significance.

In that sense, according to the schedule, both Monday, September 7, and Monday, October 12, will be holidays nationwide, providing two consecutive months with a long weekend for those who observe these events in their work schedules.

Holiday declared for Monday, September 7: what is commemorated

USA.gov explains that in 1882, the first labor unions proposed the creation of a specific date to recognize workers’ contribution to the country.

In 1894, Congress decreed that the first Monday in September would be celebrated as Labor Day in the United States, which in 2026 falls on Monday, September 7.

Holiday declared for Monday, October 12: what is commemorated

For its part, the second Monday of October (October 12 in 2026) commemorates Columbus Day, a day that recalls Christopher Columbus’s arrival on October 12, 1492, on the island of San Salvador.

In 1937, then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt officially declared the holiday.

Establishments that will close their doors on the holidays of September 7 and October 12

The Government reminds all citizens that both banks, as well as nonessential state offices and various private-sector businesses, keep their doors closed and cease in-person service during these days.

In addition, most educational institutions, motor vehicle departments, and the postal service pause operations.

However, it is essential to check each establishment’s regulations in case there is an exception.

Although there may be changes subject to the special schedule, both ATMs and banking apps operate regularly during these days.

Other scheduled holidays for the rest of 2026

According to the official schedule, it will also be a holiday on the following dates