A couple who lived in Florida, Mackenzie and Spenser Kyle, decided to sell their property and quit their jobs in search of their own project in Texas: they wanted to build their next home from scratch.

What began as a search for a new life elsewhere ended up being a project based on self-sufficiency. Their home was built with two shipping containers as the main structure.

What was the process of building the house with two containers like?

The house has about 81 square meters and was built from two 40-foot containers. The interior has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a kitchen, living room, and common-use spaces.

The large openings allow natural light to enter, and the cladding hides much of the original structure. In addition, they incorporated solar energy and rainwater harvesting systems to be as self-sufficient as possible.

The couple made cuts in the metal walls so the structures could connect and create larger spaces. As a result, instead of feeling like two narrow metal boxes, it looks like a conventional and functional home.

The search for self-sufficiency: having an off-grid house

The choice of containers was only the beginning of the project. The couple’s goal was to get a home that could cover much of their needs without depending on traditional water and electricity networks.

To do so, they use a solar panel system and a water collection mechanism made up of gutters, tanks, pipes, pumps, and filtration to take advantage of the county’s climate.

“Being as self-sufficient as we can is the goal”.