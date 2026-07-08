The United States, Mexico, and the European Union require passports to have a minimum validity at the time of entry, and those who do not meet that requirement may be left off the flight or be rejected at the border. The measure affects tourists and business travelers who have delayed renewal of their document.

The immigration authorities of each country — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) in Mexico, and the rules of the Schengen Borders Code in the European Union — confirmed that a passport nearing expiration can prevent entry, even if it is listed as “valid” on the travel date.

What does each country require to authorize entry with a passport?

Each destination applies a different minimum validity standard, and it is not enough for the document not to be expired on the day of travel. The United States is the strictest of the three, while Mexico offers more flexibility.

The European Union, meanwhile, adds a requirement regarding the document’s age , in addition to the validity period after departure.

United States: the passport must have at least six months of validity beyond the intended stay, according to the current CBP rule. More than 100 countries are exempt from this requirement and only need validity for the duration of the trip.

Mexico: the SRE requires a passport that is valid throughout the entire stay in the country, although different airlines also ask for six months of validity to authorize boarding.

European Union (Schengen area): the document must be valid for at least three months after the intended date of departure from the Schengen area and must have been issued within the previous ten years before entry.

How does this affect travelers and what should they do?

A passport that does not meet the required margin can result in direct denial of entry, regardless of whether the traveler already has tickets or confirmed reservations. In the United States, this can also prevent boarding at the departure airport if the airline checks validity before departure.

The recommendation from the agencies consulted is to begin the renewal process several months in advance, especially if the chosen destination requires extended validity. Checking each country’s specific requirement before buying tickets helps avoid putting the trip at risk because of a pending procedure.