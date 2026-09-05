A new episode of severe weather arrives this Friday in different areas of the central and eastern United States, with strong storms, torrential rains, flooding, and wind gusts capable of causing power outages.

Weather experts explain that the storms began affecting areas of the Midwest and the eastern part of the country and will continue during Friday, the 4th, and Saturday, the 5th of September.

Where the strongest storms are expected this Friday, September 4

According to AccuWeather, today, Friday, severe weather extends from Ohio to North Carolina and off southern New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

The main threats are

Strong wind gusts

Torrential rains

Flash flooding

Possible power outages

Travel disruptions and complications

At their most intense, local storms could reach wind gusts of 80 mph.

In addition, there is a risk of power outages and warnings of possible changes in airport operations.

Weather forecasts for Saturday, September 5: storms and rain continue

Forecasts indicate that new rounds of storms could affect the Saturday the 5th parts of the Midwest, the southern Appalachians, and the lower mid-Atlantic region.