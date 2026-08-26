The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the situations in which a traffic violation can lead to a driver’s license suspension.

New York uses a system that assigns a certain number of points depending on each violation committed. This makes it possible to measure the number and severity of the irregularities committed by each driver.

In this sense, driving without leaving enough space with the vehicle in front is penalized by the state system and, depending on the violations the driver has on their record, it can mean losing the driver’s license.

When New York can suspend a driver’s license

According to what the authorities indicated, the Driver Violation Point System is the method used to “identify high-risk drivers”.

P eople who accumulate 11 points in a 24-month period will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally.

In what cases driving without leaving enough space with the car in front can lead to the license being suspended

In New York, following a vehicle too closely (tailgating) is synonymous with accumulating 4 points on the vehicle record.

For this reason, those who reach 11 points by adding this fine while having other offenses can see their driver’s license suspended.

How the rest of the violations are measured in New York’s system

The DMV details the following

Speed not specified: 3 points

Between 1 and 16.1 km/h over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 17.7 and 32.2 km/h over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 33.8 and 48.3 km/h over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 49.9 and 64.4 km/h over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 64.4 km/h over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points

Failure to use due care: 5 points

Allowing aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Improper brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points

Use of a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points

Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points

Failure to yield: 3 points

Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points

Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points

Accumulating 11 points from the combination of any of the violations specified above is grounds for suspension of the driver’s license.

“A final suspension means that your driving permit or driving privilege is taken away for a determined period of time,” the DMV explains. In these cases, the duration of the suspension period will be detailed.