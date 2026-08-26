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The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the situations in which a traffic violation can lead to a driver’s license suspension.
New York uses a system that assigns a certain number of points depending on each violation committed. This makes it possible to measure the number and severity of the irregularities committed by each driver.
In this sense, driving without leaving enough space with the vehicle in front is penalized by the state system and, depending on the violations the driver has on their record, it can mean losing the driver’s license.
When New York can suspend a driver’s license
According to what the authorities indicated, the Driver Violation Point System is the method used to “identify high-risk drivers”.
People who accumulate 11 points in a 24-month period will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally.
In what cases driving without leaving enough space with the car in front can lead to the license being suspended
In New York, following a vehicle too closely (tailgating) is synonymous with accumulating 4 points on the vehicle record.
For this reason, those who reach 11 points by adding this fine while having other offenses can see their driver’s license suspended.
How the rest of the violations are measured in New York’s system
The DMV details the following
- Speed not specified: 3 points
- Between 1 and 16.1 km/h over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 17.7 and 32.2 km/h over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 33.8 and 48.3 km/h over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 49.9 and 64.4 km/h over the speed limit: 8 points
- More than 64.4 km/h over the speed limit: 11 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points
- Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points
- Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points
- Failure to use due care: 5 points
- Allowing aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Improper brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points
- Use of a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points
- Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield: 3 points
- Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points
- Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
Accumulating 11 points from the combination of any of the violations specified above is grounds for suspension of the driver’s license.
“A final suspension means that your driving permit or driving privilege is taken away for a determined period of time,” the DMV explains. In these cases, the duration of the suspension period will be detailed.