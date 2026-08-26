A new round of intense rain and storms will arrive in different areas of the eastern United States during Thursday, August 27 and Friday, August 28.

The risk of severe weather and flash flooding will arrive along with rainfall capable of causing serious travel disruptions.

According to current forecasts, the strongest systems could bring strong wind gusts and heavy downpours, with the Northeast and the Atlantic coast being the areas at greatest risk.

Alert for intense rain and flooding on Thursday the 27th for all these areas

According to experts at AccuWeather, on Thursday, the downpours will extend from eastern New York to central Carolina and Georgia.

By evening, severe storms will be more likely to be located in the following areas

New York

Philadelphia

Baltimore

Washington D.C.

The Interstate 81 corridor, from Virginia to New York

In this case, the main risks will be damaging wind gusts above 70 km/h and possible flooding.

Friday the 28th: where the new storms will take place

On this day, the strong storms will concentrate in the central and southern Atlantic coast, with conditions capable of affecting

Washington D.C.

Richmond, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

These storms can cause travel disruptions and intense episodes of severe weather. The advice is always to remain alert to weather updates in case there are important changes that need to be known.