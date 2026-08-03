En esta noticia Child Prodigy's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Victor Florencio, known worldwide as "Child Prodigy", shared the astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for this Monday, August 3, 2026. He has also explained his recommendation for the day.

The specialist, based on Western astrology, has detailed everything that the fire signs ( Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius ), water signs ( Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces ), air signs ( Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius ) and earth signs ( Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn ) will need to take into account.

Happy Monday: tribute to the Divine Child Jesus with love and hope; the Moon in Libra boosts bonds and agreements and Saturn in Aries calls for solid foundations and commitments.

Child Prodigy's horoscope for each sign this Monday

Aries

Today, love will burst into your life like an enchanted episode capable of transforming everything. If you are in a relationship, this is the time to be a devoted partner, offering all your affection and attention. It is an ideal occasion to rekindle the flame: organize a romantic dinner or dedicate quality time to your partner. And if you are single, someone very special could appear on your horizon. Let that person spark your inspiration, because love has the power to bring to light sides of yourself you never knew you had. Let your natural charm flow without fears or reservations; you will see how the universe aligns in your favor. Remember that loving is not only receiving, but also giving. Show generosity in your actions and do not be surprised if love becomes a beautiful reflection of your own inner growth. Open your heart and allow bonds to strengthen on this day.

The energy you radiate today will attract people in tune with your essence. Maintain an optimistic and receptive attitude and you will see how life gifts you moments of happiness through authentic bonds.

Taurus

Today is a good time to think about the discomforts that arise from past experiences that you have not yet resolved. The important thing will be to recognize those emotions and work on your emotional balance. Do not forget to take care of yourself by adopting healthy habits that help you regain harmony. Including exercise in your daily routine will be key. Choose an activity you enjoy, such as walking, practicing yoga, or any other movement that boosts your energy. This will not only benefit your body, but also your mood and the clarity of your mind. Today is an ideal time to undertake cleansing practices that help you let go of what no longer serves you. This can range from meditating to keeping a journal in which you pour out your thoughts and emotions. Do not hesitate to ask your loved ones for support; sometimes opening up and expressing what you feel is liberating. Remember that well-being is an ongoing process. Every step forward, no matter how small, in your personal healing is an achievement. Embrace the process and treat yourself with love and patience while you work on yourself.

Leo

Today your mind will be especially open, so it is an ideal time to sign up for courses or activities that nourish your intellect. Curiosity and the search for knowledge will be your best allies, and every new thing will become a source of inspiration in your daily life. Spend time exploring ideas and concepts that catch your attention. Whether through books, podcasts, or classes, continuous learning will help you open your mind and broaden your horizons. This is a favorable time to grow and transform. Every lesson you absorb today will bring blessings on the spiritual level. Share what you have recently learned to encourage dialogue and the exchange of ideas; this will also strengthen your bonds and allow you to connect with people with similar interests. Keep in mind that knowledge is not only about accumulating information, but also about putting it into practice in your daily life.

Virgo

Today you will receive favorable news in the financial sphere. Your ability to manage money will stand out and you will know how to make sound decisions to invest wisely. Maintain a balanced and cautious stance, avoiding getting involved in matters that could be unfavorable. Moderation will be your ally in business. Do not rush to close deals without having evaluated them thoroughly. Give yourself the necessary time to analyze the possibilities and forge strategic partnerships that benefit you on the road to prosperity. Keep in mind that, although everything now looks favorable, it is essential to remain consistent and committed: patience is key and every step forward will bring you closer to your financial goals. Trust your intuition and your ability to manage your affairs.

Libra

Today is a good time to reconnect with yourself and analyze how your relationships influence your life. Do not rush to make romantic decisions; give yourself the time needed to think about what you really want. Listen to your intuition and put your happiness first. Surround yourself with people who inspire you and push you to be your best version. The energy you exchange with the people around you influences your well-being; therefore, choose carefully who you decide to spend your time with. This is a favorable period for self-reflection: consider keeping a journal or meditating to better understand your emotions and desires. The clarity you gain will be very valuable when making decisions about your love life. Remember that your happiness comes first.

Scorpio

Today you will perceive a special bond with the surrounding environment. You will feel part of a vast universal family, sustained by invisible threads of love and compassion. It is an ideal moment to open your heart and be ready to receive the blessings that life offers you. Learn to find grace in the smallest moments. Life is full of small things that we often let pass by, but that can give us great joy if we stop to appreciate them. Every kind gesture you make will be a step forward in your spiritual development. Remember that practicing compassion not only benefits others, but also enriches you inwardly. The generosity of the heart will connect you with the essence of humanity and fill your life with gratitude. Today, let love flow through you and shine like a beacon for others. Every act of kindness you perform will transform not only those around you, but also yourself.

Capricorn

Today your outlook will be more professional and focused, which will allow you to forge strategic alliances to materialize the dreams of your family or close circle. Connect with your purpose and make your goals known; this is a decisive moment to move forward toward your aims. It is essential to handle your emotions with maturity. Calm and concentration will be your great allies today, as you will achieve success if you face challenges with a balanced attitude. Remember that every step toward your goals requires effort and consistency. Do not stray from the path and stand by your decisions firmly, knowing that perseverance will take you far. In addition, it is a good time to assess new opportunities in the professional sphere.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the time has come to broaden your perspective and set rigid positions aside. Today's energy pushes you to embark on new proposals and take a more active role in your social life. If you are part of a group, your willingness to collaborate will be highly valued. It is an ideal occasion to stand out and demonstrate your talents. Taking on greater responsibilities will help you project your desires and ambitions more strongly. Dare to take the next step and bring all your potential to light. Keep in mind that every new experience is an opportunity to learn and develop. Stay open to what life has in store for you.

Aquarius

Today is a favorable time to align yourself with your highest aspirations. Direct your mind toward the positive; this will attract everything that supports your spiritual development. Keep an optimistic attitude and remain open to new opportunities. Do not forget that your thoughts have the power to attract: what you visualize with clarity and confidence can open doors for you and bring you closer to the fulfillment of your desires. Try to direct your thoughts with intention and visualize clearly what you want to bring into your life. Now is an ideal time to meditate or engage in introspective practices; this will help you organize your goals and reconnect with your essence. Inner calm will be the key to attracting what you desire. Allow the energy of the universe to flow through you and trust that you are moving along the right path.

Pisces

Today your business instinct will be especially sharp. I recommend listening to that inner voice that will guide you when making financial decisions. You will have the ability to identify new sources of income and to manage matters of money, inheritances, or estates with confidence. Act strategically and discreetly, making the most of the available resources. Do not rush: carefully evaluate the options before deciding. Your ingenuity will help you find innovative solutions. Remember that patience is essential: many times, the best results come to those who know how to wait and choose the right moment. Trust your intuition and move forward firmly.

Today is a good day to make the most of your potential in financial matters. Examine the opportunities that arise carefully and decide without hesitation when you feel the right moment has come.