Those who plan to travel in June within the United States need to present an identification that meets Real ID security standards in order to be granted access to the aircraft, such as a U.S. passport or a valid driver’s license.

In this context, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) clarifies that there is a group of people who, due to their year of birth, will be exempt from complying with this regulation.

Those who do not require a passport or documents to fly within the United States in June 2026

Minors under 18 are not required to present any type of identification to board domestic flights. Consequently, those born in the years listed below do not have to meet this requirement.

Exceptional situations

“The TSA does not require minors under 18 to present identification when traveling within the United States. However, unaccompanied minors who qualify for TSA PreCheck must present valid identification to access expedited screening,” authorities report.

Key documentation to meet this TSA requirement and fly without issues

According to the official published list, which is always subject to changes, the acceptable identifications with up to two years past expiration at all airports in the country are:

Some digital forms of ID are also accepted, such as Apple ID, Clear ID, or Google Pass ID.

If you do not have any of the previously mentioned documents, as of February 1, a fee of 45 dollars is required as a fine for using an alternative identity verification process called TSA ConfirmID.