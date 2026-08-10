In recent times, a home trick has gained popularity among those looking to make household chores easier and reduce expenses. The practice consists of placing aluminum foil balls inside the washing machine while the wash cycle is running.

Although it may seem eye-catching, many people have started adding it to their routine because they say it helps reduce one of the common problems after washing clothes: static electricity. This effect can cause garments to stick together, collect lint, and become more difficult to fold or handle.

Learn more about this simple home method that can improve the finish of clothes without needing to use additional products.

What does aluminum foil do in the washing machine?

The main purpose of this aluminum foil trick is to reduce the buildup of static electricity that appears during washing and, especially, after drying.

When garments build up electric charge, they can have problems such as:

Sticking to one another.

Attracting dust, hair, and lint.

Producing small shocks when touched.

Those who use this method claim that the aluminum balls help disperse that electric charge, making the clothes come out looser and easier to handle.

Aluminum, being a good conductor, would help balance the electric charges generated among the garments.

Why does static electricity appear in clothes?

The formation of static electricity depends on different factors present during washing and drying, including:

The type of fabric, especially if it contains synthetic fibers such as polyester or nylon.

The level of humidity in the environment.

The amount of time clothes remain in the dryer.

The temperature used during washing.

The combination of different types of fabrics in the same load.

Garments made with synthetic materials are usually the ones that present this problem most often.

The procedure is very simple:

Form two or three compact balls with aluminum foil. Place them in the drum along with the clothes. Wash the garments normally, using the detergent and usual cycle.

There is no need to change the wash cycle or add special products.

Recommendations for washing clothes

In addition to this home trick, there are other measures that can help:

Avoid mixing too many synthetic garments in the same load.

Do not overload the washing machine.

Choose the appropriate cycle according to the type of fabric.

Avoid excessively long drying times.

In many cases, these habits have an equal or even greater influence than any home remedy.