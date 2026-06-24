In the United States, students in a particular district are preparing for summer vacation to begin and to formally conclude the 2025-2026 school year before receiving the 2026-2027 schedule.

According to what the authorities reported, the last day of classes for students is scheduled for this Friday, June 26, officially ending school activity at the various educational institutions.

Classes are suspended starting Friday, June 26, in all schools

Students at the New York City Public Schools will begin their vacation this Friday, June 26, 2026, so the schools will remain closed from the end of this week and for more than two months.

Confirmed 2026-2027 calendar: what day classes return for students

According to the official calendar shared by the authorities, the return-to-school date is scheduled for next Thursday, September 10.

In that sense, the students will enjoy more than two completely free months on their school calendar before the next educational stage begins.

Important information for students: days when there are generally no classes

In the United States, most school calendars also include the following days with no school activity