Over time, the use of antiperspirant became routine and essential to avoid unpleasant odors that can appear with the buildup of sweat and bacteria. There are several options on the market, from sprays and creams to sticks.

However, some people prefer to choose more natural options, such as the use of alum stone, a mineral that has gained popularity in recent years for its effectiveness and durability.

Goodbye to antiperspirant: How does this natural alternative that lasts more than a year work?

Alum stone is made of potassium alum, a mineral that, when it comes into contact with water, forms a thin layer over the skin that helps reduce the proliferation of bacteria responsible for body odor.

It differs from commercial products because it does not contain fragrances or leave visible residue on clothing, and it can also last more than a year with regular use, depending on the frequency of application and its size.

What are the benefits of using this product?

Among the main benefits offered by using alum stone:

It helps neutralize body odor by hindering the growth of the bacteria responsible for odor.

It can partially reduce sweating , although its effect is usually less than that of a conventional antiperspirant.

It does not leave white or yellow stains on clothing.

It has no perfume.

It is long-lasting if stored properly.

It produces less waste.

Although there is no evidence that it has negative effects, it should be noted that it contains aluminum salts.

How do you use the natural product that eliminates body odor?

To use alum stone correctly, follow these steps:

First, clean the area with water and soap. Then, moisten the stone with a little water and apply it to the skin. Rub it gently over the underarms and other areas where odor control is desired. Let the skin dry naturally. Rinse the stone and let it dry before storing it.

Do not use on irritated skin, on open wounds, or immediately after hair removal if it causes burning or discomfort, or immediately after hair removal.