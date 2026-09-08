The Department of State establishes eligibility requirements to access the renewal process and those who cannot meet them must apply for a new passport in person, with no exceptions.

One of the requirements that must be met is that it can be renewed if it is expired, but it must not have been issued more than 15 years ago. This means that those who applied for a passport in 2011 and have not renewed it yet will have to apply for a new passport.

Who can no longer renew a United States passport?

According to the rules established by the Department of State, they will not be able to renew their passport those who fall into any of these situations:

Their passport was issued when they were under 16 years old.

Their passport was issued 15 years ago or more.

Their passport is damaged, lost, or was stolen.

Their passport does not have their legal name and they do not have a document to prove the name change.

Requirements for a passport to be considered valid and current

According to the standards established by the Department of State, an adult U.S. passport has a full validity of 10 years, and those issued to minors under 16 are valid for 5 years.

In addition to the expiration date , the physical condition it is in also affects its validity. If it shows characteristics such as:

Water stains or mold.

Missing or torn pages.

Unofficial markings.

The passport may be considered invalid for international travel.

Getting a new passport vs renewing the passport: What is the difference and what is each process like?

These two processes differ mainly in the form that must be used and the way the application is submitted.

For those who are eligible for a renewal, they must use Form DS-82, submit the previous passport, provide a new photograph, and pay the corresponding fee. This process can be completed by mail or digitally.