Travelers who show up at the airports of New York, Miami, Dallas, or Atlanta with an expired ESTA electronic authorization will not be able to board or enter the United States, even if their passport remains valid. CBP establishes that the permit is valid for two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

The measure is federal and applies at all ports of entry in the country , not just those four terminals. It applies to citizens of the 42 countries in the Visa Waiver Program, who can travel without a consular visa for stays of up to 90 days.

What permit expires before the passport and blocks travel to the United States?

It is the ESTA, the electronic authorization administered by CBP, that enables travel under the Visa Waiver Program. The system provides the exact expiration date at the time of approval and allows multiple entries during its validity.

The permit is electronically linked to the passport with which it was processed. For that reason, several personal changes immediately void it and require starting a new application, with a cost of u$s 40.27 per person:

Obtaining a new passport

Change of name

Change of country of citizenship

Change in one of the program eligibility answers

What should travelers do to avoid being stranded at the airport?

CBP recommends applying for the ESTA at the same time the trip is booked, since approval can take up to 72 hours. Airlines verify the authorization before issuing the boarding pass, so the rejection occurs before boarding the plane.

Anyone whose permit has expired and who does not manage to renew it must apply for a visa at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. The authorization also does not guarantee entry: the CBP officer makes the final admission decision at the port of entry and determines the authorized stay. If the ESTA expires during the stay in the country, it does not affect departure.